Ghana Athletics Association gets support to organize training and coaching courses

Some participants at the first training course

Source: Ghana Athletics Association

The Ghana Athletics Association (GAA) receives technical and financial support from the World Athletics (WA), the world governing body of track and field through Athlete Olympic dividend (AOD) facility to organize coaching and technical official courses in Ghana from December 2020 to November 2021.

This is in line with the GAA preparational programs towards the 2023 Africa Games in Ghana. GAA is not only training athletes towards the games but it is also training coaches and technical officers as well. And it is doing these programs in close collaboration with LOC to complement their effort in organizing and participating in successful games in 2023.



In all, the GAA is to train 140 coaches nationwide, 40 technical officers at the level I in February and about 20 technical officers at level II in November 2021.



The first coaching course was held in Damongo, in the Savanna region where 23 coaches were trained a few weeks ago. The second coaching course is coming off in Bono East regional capital, Techiman from Monday 4th to Friday 8th January, 2021.

Apart from receiving financial support from the W.A, the world governing body is also providing Ghana with technical resources person to come down to organize these courses (level I coaches and level I & II for officials).



The criteria for participation in the technical officials’ course will be published in the coming days. Only the eligible participants or those who have passed the level I both in the coaches and the technical officials’ courses will be eligible for the level II which will be solely on merit in November 2021.



The GAA would take this unique opportunity to thank the W.A for its supports and the LOC for its cooperation and coordination towards these courses.

