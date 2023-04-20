Ghana Badminton becomes first federation in Africa to launch website

File Photo

Source: Ghana Badminton Association

Ghana Badminton Association, the governing body of the Olympic sports of Badminton in Ghana, representing circa 4.2 million nationwide members of the sport, after many days of hard work and dedication from our local and international technology development team, is pleased to announce the launch of our updated website.

The national federation aimed to create a more valuable, user-centric, responsive playing and partnership resource across all platforms and devices during the redesign process. Specifically, we focused on making it easier for our users to learn and locate helpful information about our sport as a daily solution for their particular sports lifestyle and industry available at their desks and on mobile devices.



The redesigned website provides instrumental case studies with athletes and membership focus and highlights completed projects and themes by athletes (beginners, recreational and elite) across the country, created with a view of our partners and paid-up members within our knowledge centre along with other pages on processes and governance to expand your industry knowledge, all integrated into an online payment system.



Dr Benjamin Baah-Konadu, Ghana Badminton’s Event Officer, shared, “Our cardinal objective during this redesigned website process was to create a debt of information on our sport, governance, structures, the historical performance of our national teams, our athlete’s national ranking, events, 63 sporting policies and guidelines. In line with our forward-looking development strategy, we have also commissioned and introduced the first safeguarding guidelines and procedures for our general membership- the first in Africa by any Badminton national federation.”



Dr Baah Konadu added, “This redesigned website, an upgrade from the first website, will provide our growing members with several membership plans and categories with more tools to share their ideas and solutions to some of the most challenging development, events and governance issues, all in an open, visibly transparent manner. In addition, they can achieve their sports goals by combining their talent, innovation and initiatives.”



The redesigned website has 143 pages of information. It has attracted 756,114 views in the last 36 hours, attracting viewers to feel and review information on events, development, competitions, safeguarding and membership, to mention but a few.

Evans Yeboah, President of Ghana Badminton, added: “In line with our Mission 2027 Strategic Plan, we are excited about this redesigned platform because it is an integral part of our strategy to hone the popularity of our members and shared interest groups, raise the profile of our partner’s networks and increase their membership. We are excited that, once again, we are providing the lead and leadership for many African sporting national federations to emulate whilst being aware of this fantastic resource, access, and the opportunities enhancement within our integrated marketing communication in this digital age has to offer.”



The National Federation has been promoting the sport with its inclusivity and diversity; reminiscing this, in 2021, Ghana Badminton signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the University of Education’s (UoE) Health, Physical Education, Recreation and Sports (HPERS) Department, Winneba, thus becoming the first in Africa to Implement Shuttle Time University Course. The Mou has helped to establish and undertake cooperative programmes in badminton research, university courses, training, scholarships, technical and physical education for athletes and technological development in sport management and administration, including implementing Badminton World Federation’s Shuttle Time University Course.



Again, In technical officiating and coaching, in May 2022, one of its graduated 273 technical officials, Gabriel Atseku, became the first Ghanaian to be appointed as Badminton Africa accredited umpire in 60 years. In line with the 2027 Strategic Mission Plan, Ghana Badminton trains and develops local referees to the highest national level, allowing the general public more development and Event information through its website and other social media handles.



Nothing compared to last year’s Commonwealth Games success bringing memories of how the national team performed at the multisport event in Birmingham- producing the best individual results since Ghana Badminton made its appearance at the Commonwealth Games after their debut in the 1998 Games held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.