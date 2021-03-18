Ghana Black Stars gear up for AFCON qualifiers

The Black Stars of Ghana cruised past Legon Cities FC 3-1 in a friendly encounter played at the Accra Sports Stadium on Wednesday.
The match was a preparatory match for the Black Stars ahead of their Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) doubleheader qualifiers against South Africa and Sao Tome and Principe next week.
Goals from Kwame Poku, Mubarak Wakaso and Moro Salifu ensured the Stars recorded an emphatic victory against a resurgent Legon Cities side.
Substitute Asamoah Gyan scored the consolation goal for Legon Cities.
The Black Stars started the game on the front foot dictating play in the midfield area with the likes Wakaso Mubarak, Gladson Awako, and Moro Salifu all in action.
Medeama’s Rashid Nortey should have Black Stars in the lead in the opening minutes but his long-range effort was cleared off the lines after a poor clearance by Legon Cities goalkeeper Winfred Honu.
The game was very cagey and seemed like a competitive encounter with both sides pushing for the opener.
Kwame Poku opened the scoring for the Black Stars past the half-hour mark with a close-range finish after a defensive lapse from Legon Cities.
Legon Cities on the other were lackluster in the attacking play as they failed to create any clear cut chances.
The Black Stars held on to their narrow lead as the game went into recess.
Legon Cities started the second half with more urgency in the play as they searched for the equalizer.
Wakaso who captained the Black Stars in this fixture scored the cushion goal for the Stars in the 53rd minute with a calm finish in the penalty box after some good work on the flanks by Kwame Poku.
Former Black Stars Captain Asamoah Gyan came on in the second half for Legon Cities as he looked to put in some spark in the final third for the Royals.
Bechem United Captain Imoro Salifu scored the third goal for the Black Stars with a header from close range after a delightful free-kick from Wakaso in the 70th minute.
Gyan nearly pulled a goal back for Legon Cities in the late stages of the game but shockingly missed from close range with his headed effort.
The Black Stars seemed content with emphatic lead but Asamoah Gyan pulled a goal back for Legon Cities from the penalty spot in the late stages of the game.
Black Stars Starting Line-Up: Eric Ofori Antwi (GK), Philemon Baffour, Ibrahim Moro, Jamaldeen Haruna, Ganiwu Ismael, Imoro Salifu, Gladson Awako, Rashid Nortey, Yaw Annor, Kwame Poku
Legon Cities Starting Line-Up: Winfred Honu, Micheal Ampadu, Justice Annan, Nicholas Mensah, Vicent Gyamfi, Prosper Donkor, Francis Addo, Hans Kwofie, Baba Mahama, Richmond Antwi.
