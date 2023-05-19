Ghana Bowling Federation participates in Arnold Classic championship.

Ghana Bowling Federation

Bowlers of the Ghana Bowling Federation have departed Accra to participate in the Arnold Classic Bowling Championship.

The competition is scheduled to take place in Johannesburg, South Africa from May 19 to 21, 2023.



The team made up of Festus Annan, Emmanuel Akpabli, Warrant Officer II Patricia Asantewaa Osei, and Petty Officer Philine Dede Osson are expected to compete with bowlers from other countries at the event.

Team Ghana participated in a similar event in South Africa last February 2023 and picked a medal.



The team was seen off at the airport by two members of the federation, George Bankole and Kwame Baa Mensa. The team is expected back home on Monday, May 22, 2023.