Ghana Diaspora All-Star Game - Tema City Edition 2023 slated for December 26

City Edition Official artwork for the project

Mon, 4 Dec 2023 Source: Ghana Diaspora All-Star Game

Pro Basketball Academy in partnership with Tema Street Department presents the Ghana Diaspora All-Star Game - City Edition 2023.

This event will be held at the Chinese Basketball Court - Tema (Community 4) on Tuesday, 26th December, 2023.

Pro Basketball Academy has partnered with the Diaspora Affairs Office of the President, The National Tourism Authority, Beyond the Return, Citi TV, DUNK grassroots, Mawuvi Basketball Fellowship, SOS Children’s Village, Chop Life and Be Informed Foundation for this year’s event. The event is also sponsored by Mont Mineral Water.

The City Edition event aims to highlight the basketball and entertainment culture in Tema and seeks to create a platform for young athletes and creatives in the community to showcase their talents and network during the Christmas festivities.

Source: Ghana Diaspora All-Star Game
