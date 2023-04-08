0
Ghana FA Cup: Godwin Ablordey says King Faisal won’t be complacent

Godwin Ablordey Godwin Ablordey

Sat, 8 Apr 2023 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

King Faisal No. 2 Godwin Ablordey has stated that his side is treating their FA Cup quarter-final clash with Aduana Stars with all the seriousness it deserves.

The ‘Insha Allah’ boys host Aduana at the Dr. Kwame Kyei Sports Complex on Sunday, April 9, 2023, to contest for a spot in the semis.

Faisal seem to have rediscovered their form in the Premier League after lifting themselves out of the relegation zone but Ablordey insists his side is not letting up as they know the threat the Fire Boys can pose.

Speaking to Kessben TV, he said: “The FA Cup is full of surprises and anything can happen. We will make sure to move into the next stage. We will not be complacent but we will take the game seriously. We are putting the league aside to concentrate on The FA Cup to progress to the semis.”

Source: ghanasoccernet.com
