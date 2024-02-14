Ghana FA Cup: Karela United coach Abubakari Damba thrilled to keep clean sheet against Asante Kotoko

Karela secured a 2-0 win over Kotoko at the end of 90 minutes

Interim Karela United boss Abukari Damba is thrilled his club has kept a clean sheet in his first game in charge against Asante Kotoko.

The Pride and Passion lads scored two second half goals to win 2-0 in the round of 16 of the Ghana FA Cup and progress to the quarterfinal on Monday afternoon.



Speaking after the game, an excited Abukari said, “Well, I must say it is quite refreshing because the aim of every game is to win and we have struggled in the past.



“All things being equal, I think registering two goals without conceding is something we should be very grateful for. Well done to my players.”

Two minutes after recess, a Solomon Aboagye strike handed Karela United the lead.



While Asante Kotoko created several chances after conceding, the Porcupine Warriors could not find the back of the net.



In the 65th minute, Giyas also equalised with a wonderful shot to double the lead for Karela United to secure a 2-0 win for the team at the end of the 90 minutes.