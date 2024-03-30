Ghana FA Cup will expose you when your fundamentals are weak - Wilson Arthur

Chairman of the MTN FA Cup committee, Wilson Arthur

The Chairman of the MTN FA Cup committee, Wilson Arthur, has highlighted the tournament's role in revealing clubs with weak foundations.

He stresses that the MTN FA Cup consistently exposes teams lacking in fundamental strength.



Scheduled for the upcoming weekend of Saturday, March 30 and Sunday, March 31, 2024, the quarter-finals of the 2023/24 MTN FA Cup promise intense competition and high stakes.



In an interview with Citi Sports, Wilson Arthur, the owner of Skyy FC, affirmed that the clubs competing in the quarter-finals have earned their place through merit, not luck.



"When your fundamentals are weak, the MTN FA Cup will expose you; that is the essence of this competition. It is a true test of form and skill."

The victorious team in the 2023/2024 MTN FA Cup will secure the opportunity to represent Ghana in the CAF inter-club competition in the following season.



Nsoatreman FC take on Karela United tomorrow, Saturday at the Nana Kromansah Park while Legon Cities face Bechem United at the Theater of Dreams on Sunday.



Also on Sunday, Bofoakwa Tano clash with last season’s semi-finalists, Skyy FC at the Sunyani Coronation Park.



Dreams FC’s game against Soccer intellectuals has been postponed because of their CAF inter-club commitments.