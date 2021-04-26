Ghana FA ban 4 key Elmina Sharks players for combined 126 matches for gross misconducts

Elmina Sharks players

Elmina Sharks have been dealt a massive blow after four of their key players were handed heavy fines and suspensions for misconducts during a league match against Medeama on February 21.

Samuel Arthur, Justice Mensah, Emmanuel Gustav Addington and Alhaji Mustapha have been handed more than season suspension for verbally and physically attacking referee Eric Owusu Prempeh after their 2-1 defeat at home to the Mauve and Yellow at the Nduom Stadium in Elmina.



Arthur - a defender has been handed a combined 39 matches suspension with a GHc5000 fine while striker Justice Mensah will serve 29 matches suspension with GHc5000.



Winger Alhaji Mustapha has also been handed 29 matches with a GHc5000 fine while midfielder Emmanuel Gustav Addington has been slapped with 29 matches suspension and a GHc5000 fine.

The four players took caution into the wind to attack the match officials after their team suffered defeat at home.



The heavy sanctions means the four players will play no further part this season and will not be involved in the 2021-22 season for the Fearsome Sharks.



The players are to serve the suspensions concurrently.