Ghana FA boss Kurt Okraku congratulates nominees for 2023 CAF Awards

GFA President, Kurt Okraku

Ghana Football Association president, Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku has extended a congratulatory message to all nine of the country’s nominees for the 2023 CAF Awards.

The continental football governing body recently released shortlists for the upcoming awards ceremony to be held in Morocco next month.



Among the nominees are Black Stars deputy captain Thomas Partey, midfielder Mohammed Kudus, and Black Queens' Evelyn Badu who are in contention for top awards.



The Black Stars duo have been nominated for the Men’s Player of the Year award whiles Evelyn Badu competes in the Women’s Player of the Year category.



"I am truly proud of them and want to send them a big, big congratulations on their nominations." He emphasized that all the nominees are winners and encouraged them to keep their heads up for a bigger and brighter future.



‘’I am truly proud of them and wants to send them a big, big congratulations on their nominations. They are all winners and should keep their heads up for a bigger and brighter future’’ he told Ghanafa.org

Ghana Women’s Premier League Champions, Ampem Darkoa Ladies earned five nominations with coach of the side Joe Nana Adarkwa making the list in the Coach of the year category. Full back Comfort Yeboah who scored a brace against AS FAR in the ongoing Women’s Champions League in Cote D’Ivoire has been nominated for the young player and CAF Interclub player of year while Tracy Twum and Mary Amponsah compete in the InterClub player of the year and Young Player of the year categories.



Former Hasaacas Ladies and Black Queens midfielder Evelyn Badu has also been nominated for the Women player of the year award after scooping the CAF Interclub and young player of the year awards in 2022.



Also in the list are midfielders Thomas Partey and Mohammed Kudus who both have been nominated for the player of year award with winger Ernest Nuamah gunning for the young player of the year award in the male category.



Finally, Ghana’s senior Women’s national team – Black Queens have also been nominated for the national team of the year following their resurgence in the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers and the 2024 Olympic Games qualifiers.



The 2023 CAF Awards Gala is to be graced by the crème de la crème of African football on Monday, December 11, 2023 in Marrakech, Morocco.