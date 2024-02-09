Ghana FA boss Kurt Okraku fulfils promises, set to deliver buses to clubs

Ghana Football Association President Kurt Okraku

Source: ghanasoccernet

Ghana Football Association President Kurt Okraku has confirmed that his administration is set to distribute buses to clubs in the country, fulfilling a promise he made during the 2023 GFA Elections.

Speaking at the Meet the Press event in Kumasi on Wednesday, Okraku announced that 12 buses will be distributed to clubs by the end of the 2023/2024 season, with the remaining 18 buses to be delivered subsequently.



The provision of buses is part of the Okraku administration's strategy to address the challenge of lack of decent transportation faced by many clubs in Ghana.



The move is intended to improve the clubs' ability to participate in domestic and international competitions, as well as enhance their overall performance.



During his election campaign, Okraku had promised to invest 30 buses into the Ghana football ecosystem, with beneficiaries including teams from Division One and women's club teams.



The delivery of the first tranche of 12 buses marks a significant step towards fulfilling this promise.

Okraku expressed his excitement about the development, stating that it was an idea to strategically invest in the clubs.



He believes that the provision of buses will go a long way in enhancing the performance of the clubs and fostering the growth of Ghanaian football.



The distribution of the buses is expected to take place soon, with the exact dates and recipient clubs yet to be announced.



Nonetheless, the news has generated widespread excitement within the Ghanaian football fraternity, with many expressing gratitude to the Okraku administration for fulfilling their promise.



This development underscores the commitment of the Okraku administration to improving the fortunes of Ghanaian football.