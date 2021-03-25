Ghana FA boss responds to C.K. Akonnor rift claims

Ghana Football Association President Kurt Edwin Simeon Okraku has denied any rift with Black Stars Head Coach, Charles Akonnor.

A section of the Ghanaian sports media and football populace have speculated that there is tension simmering between the two in recent times.



The boiling tension according to the speculations emenates from what Coach Akonnor perceives to be interference from the higher ups within the national football governing body regarding Black Stars callups for recent assignments.

The GFA boss in an exclusive and yet to be released interview with FootballMadeinGhana.com, has clarified issues and explained exactly what’s going on.



