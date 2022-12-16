Ghana FA collaborates with FIFA to provide footballs to schools

File photo - Balls

The Ghana Football Association (GFA), in conjunction with FIFA, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), the Ministry of Youth & Sports, and the Ministry of Education, has decided to donate over 33,000 footballs to schools throughout the nation.

This is to support schools in their efforts to better the lives of schoolchildren across the nation by using football as a tool for social development.



The donation, which is offered through FIFA's Football for School (F4S) initiative, is for institutions with teachers who are certified to teach physical education to students between the ages of four and 14.



The distribution will start in January next year.

In the growth of grassroots football, schools and colleges continue to play a significant role in the GFA.



FIFA will send over 33,000 footballs to Ghana, and it is anticipated that the Ministry of Education will help clear the footballs for a timely programme launch and equitable distribution to schools in all parts of the country.