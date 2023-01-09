Ghana FA director of competitions Mark Addo passes away

The late Mark Addo

Ghana Football Association's director of competitions, Mark Addo, has been confirmed dead after succumbing to a sickness he has been battling for some years now.

The sad event occurred on Monday morning at the Nyarho Clinic. Addo had returned from India, where he was receiving medical treatment.



The affable and hardworking young man had been battling with sickness for some time now.



Addo aside working for the Ghana FA, also worked in various capacity for the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

GHANAsoccernet.com will provide further updates after further engagement with the family.



May his gentle soul rest in perfect peace.



