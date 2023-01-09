8
Menu
Sports

Ghana FA director of competitions Mark Addo passes away

FB IMG 1673258250904 The late Mark Addo

Mon, 9 Jan 2023 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana Football Association's director of competitions, Mark Addo, has been confirmed dead after succumbing to a sickness he has been battling for some years now.

The sad event occurred on Monday morning at the Nyarho Clinic. Addo had returned from India, where he was receiving medical treatment.

The affable and hardworking young man had been battling with sickness for some time now.

Addo aside working for the Ghana FA, also worked in various capacity for the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

GHANAsoccernet.com will provide further updates after further engagement with the family.

May his gentle soul rest in perfect peace.

Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Alan Kyerematen resigns as Trade and Industry minister
Alan Kyerematen resigns as Trade and Industry minister
Alan Kyerematen resigns as Trade and Industry minister
Alan Kyerematen resigns as Trade and Industry minister
Alan Kyerematen resigns as Trade and Industry minister
Alan Kyerematen resigns as Trade and Industry minister
Alan Kyerematen resigns as Trade and Industry minister
Alan Kyerematen resigns as Trade and Industry minister
'Bawumia Must Win' chant lands Wontumi in trouble
Daughter of Zambia's ex-vice president discloses gift Kwame Nkrumah gave her father
Related Articles: