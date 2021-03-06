Ghana FA dispatch manuals to clubs for the training of matchday stewards

Spectators have been urged to observe social distance

The Safety and Security Committee of the GFA has yesterday March 4, 2021 dispatched all necessary training manuals for the training of stewards to clubs in the Ghana Premier League, National Division One League, Women’s Premier League and Regional Football Associations.

This is in line with the directives of the Executive Council to play all GFA sanctioned matches behind closed doors for four weeks, clubs within this period were tasked to train match day stewards to assist in the safety and security operations at match venues especially in ensuring adherence to the GFA match day COVID-19 protocols.



Each club is to train a minimum of fifty (50) stewards who will form a pool from which they may be selected on a match-by-match basis.



The training manual covers all the important areas of safety and security operations.



They include:



- The Concept of Safety and Security in Ghana Football.



- Crowd Planning and Management

- GFA Safety and Security Officer Checklist



- GFA match day Covid-19 Protocols



- Roles and Responsibilities of Match Day Stewards



- Ethical and Integrity issues of Stewards and



- Stakeholder roles and responsibilities.



Clubs are reminded that the deadline for the submission of training reports and stewards lists to the GFA (julius.emunah@ghanafa.org) is Thursday March 11, 2021.