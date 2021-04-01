Ghana FA flies in referees assaulted at Wamanafo for full medical care

GFA has provided help for the referees

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has flown into the capital, all four Referees who were assaulted during last Sunday’s Division One League game between Wamanafo Mighty Royals FC and Tano Bofoakwa FC.

Centre Referee Niatire Suntuo Aziz, Assistants Suleman Mohammed and Yakubu Abdul Rahman and Fourth Referee Hasim Yakubu who are based in Tamale and Kumasi respectively have arrived in Accra for extensive medical check-up and care.



This is in line with the GFA’s effort to ensure that the referees are given proper medical care following the incident.



In an earlier response to the incident, the GFA, through General Secretary, Prosper Harrison Addo, Esq. called the affected referees on phone to empathize with them while assuring them of full Medical support by the Association.



The General Secretary also assured other match officials of maximum protection at all times.

He further intimated that, an attack on match officials is indeed an attack on the entire sport of football and culprits shall be brought to book in strict compliance to the relevant regulations.



Following a Police Complaint lodged with the Berekum Police by the Referees, the Ghana Football Association would be working with the Ghana Police Service to ensure that the criminal justice system deals with the perpetrators of the assault.



