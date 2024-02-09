Ghana FA investment in colts football unprecedented

This investment is a clear indication of the GFA's commitment to developing the sport in Ghana

Source: ghanasoccernet

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has made an unprecedented investment in colts football, with a total of 1721 clubs across the country benefiting from the association's FIFA Forward application.

The application, which was approved by FIFA, provided $100,000 worth of football for the development of colts football in Ghana.



This investment is a clear indication of the GFA's commitment to developing the sport in Ghana, particularly at the grassroots level. The association has been working hard to revamp the country's football development system and produce world-class players.



The huge number of clubs that have benefited from the investment is a testament to the fact that the GFA is leaving no stone unturned in its efforts to promote colts football.

Many clubs that previously did not have access to footballs have now received them, and the association is continuing to make further investments in the development of the sport.



Under the leadership of Kurt Okraku, the GFA has introduced a number of initiatives aimed at improving the quality of grassroots football in the country.



With the continued support of the GFA and the government, colts football in Ghana is set to flourish and produce some of the best talents in the world. The future of Ghanaian football indeed looks bright!