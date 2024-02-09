Ghana FA making far-reaching investment in grassroots football

The committee established the Colts League, supported by the KGL Foundation

Source: ghanasoccernet

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) under President Kurt Okraku's leadership is spearheading a transformative investment in grassroots football, aiming to nurture young talent and elevate the standard of the sport nationwide.

Okraku instituted the National Juvenile Committee, tasked with enhancing the management and revitalization of juvenile football throughout Ghana.



The committee established the Colts League, supported by the KGL Foundation, providing a vital platform for aspiring young players to showcase their skills and compete at a national level.



The proliferation of colts clubs across the nation underscores the burgeoning interest and participation in youth football, with a remarkable total of 1721 clubs currently operating.



Recognising the critical need for resources, FIFA recently approved the GFA's FIFA Forward application, allocating $100,000 for the procurement of footballs dedicated to bolstering Colts football development in Ghana.

This infusion of equipment ensures that clubs previously lacking essential resources now have access to the necessary gear, facilitating their participation and growth within the league.



Under Okraku's stewardship, the GFA is committed to fostering a conducive environment for youth football development, with ongoing investments aimed at nurturing talent and cultivating a vibrant grassroots football culture across the country.



Through these concerted efforts, the GFA aims to lay a solid foundation for the future success and sustainability of Ghanaian football at all levels.