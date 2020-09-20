Ghana FA mourns death of Juvenile club involved in tragic accident

Ghana Football Association

The leadership of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), and the National Juvenile Committee (NJC) have learnt of the passing of six juvenile football players on Saturday, September 18, 2020 at Offinso, near Kumasi in the Ashanti Region.

The GFA wishes to express our deepest condolences to the family of the six young footballers who passed away after the car they were traveling on, submerged.



We are informed that the players and their handlers were headed to Offinso having undergone their District Colts football registration exercise at Afrancho.



The GFA and the NJC have dispatched a team to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital in Kumasi to visit the accident victims.



A GFA contingent made up of Ashanti RFA Chairman Osei Tutu (Kotoro), Exco members, Fred Acheampong, Madam Habiba Attah and NJC member Chairman Kamarat will visit the injured and console the bereaved families.

The delegation will send a report to the headquarters for further action.



We are deeply saddened by the development and wish to express our condolences to the family of the deceased and a speedy recovery to the rest of the team who sustained various degrees of injuries during the accident.



In these trying times, we stand shoulder to shoulder with all the bereaved families, those injured and and those going through psychological stress.



Our thoughts are with the family of the departed and the victims. May their souls Rest In Peace.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.