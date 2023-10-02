Ghana FA moves secretariat to Tamale ahead of Elective Congress on Thursday

Ghana Football Association head office in Accra

The Ghana Football Association has intensified preparations for the upcoming elective congress to held in Tamale.

However, the Football Association has temporarily relocated its Secretariat to the capital of the Northern Region for the Presidential and Executive Council Elections scheduled for Thursday, October 5, 2023.



The move is to ensure that all facilities and logistics are in place for a successful election this week.

The Northern Region of Ghana, known for producing talented footballers and skilled administrators, is poised to host a successful 2023 GFA Elective Congress, and the football community in the region is fully prepared for the event.