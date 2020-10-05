Ghana FA orders injured Mohammed Kudus to report to Antalya for assessment

Ajax midfielder Mohammed Kudus

The Ghana Football Association has asked injured Ajax Amsterdam star Mohammed Kudus to report to the team's camping base in Antalya, Turkey for further assessment.

Kudus picked up an injury in training last Thursday and has been ruled out of the friendly matches against Mali and Qatar.



He sat out Sunday's Eredivisie clash against Groningen due to his setback.



''The Ajax Amsterdam midfielder is a doubt for the games, but the GFA is insisting that he travels to Turkey on Tuesday for assessment,'' a statement on the Ghana FA website read.



''The former Right to Dream Academy man was left out of the Ajax squad for Sunday’s Dutch League game against FC Groningen after sustaining an injury in training on Thursday.''

Kudus, 19, has made a bright start to his campaign at Ajax with explosive performances.



In his last match, he provided the assist for the match-winner in the 2-1 success over Vitesse.



