Ghana FA partners AMA to erect monuments of football heroes

Kurt held a fruitful discussion with the AMA boss Mohammed Adjei Sowah today

Ghana Football Association boss Kurt Okraku has chalked another milestone by reaching an agreement with city authorities for the erection of monuments to celebrate football heroes in the West African nation.

The Ghanaian FA leader held a fruitful discussion with the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) boss Mohammed Adjei Sowah at at the City Hall in Accra.



Mr Okraku tabled the proposal for the erection of monuments and decorate public walls with colourful murals of football heroes both past and present which has been wholly accepted by the city authorities.



In a country where heroes are easily forgotten or left without a trace, this is massive move to ensure football's men and women of courage are celebrated immortalized for future generations.



"From day one we have been looking for ways to build very good relationships with state and private institutions because football cannot be managed in isolation. Football, as we all know, is the passion of the nation and it permeates through every facet of our life. The football platform is huge and AMA can harness the potential on the football platform. AMA also has a huge platform where the football industry can also harness its potential and we think that we can do something together," FA boss Kurt Okraku said.

" From your side, we believe you do engage the community a lot and you can use the football platform to do so. We use TV a lot and if you are embarking on educational campaigns you can use the football platform. We are strong on social media as well. It is a win-win partnership we looking for, you can use our premier league platform in your brand positioning."



On his part, the Metropolitan Chief Executive of AMA Mohammed Adjei Sowah was left thrilled with the proposal as its gives true meaning to his outfit's #AccraforArt initiative launched last year.



"The introduction of astroturf in our communities has helped us to, first of all, to capture the open space people had encroached upon. It has provided a modern field for playing football and I think the GFA must capitalise on this golden opportunity to bring back the vibrancy and excitement of local football. This is because the proximity of sporting facilities in communities goes a long way to encourage and unearth talents," the AMA boss said.

