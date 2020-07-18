Sports News

Ghana FA president confirms arrival of stranded Ghanaian players in Ethiopia

The stranded players arrived in the country on Friday

Ghana FA president Kurt Okraku has confirmed the arrival of some Ghanaian footballers who were stranded in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia due to the closure of the borders by the government to stop the importation of the coronavirus.

The stranded footballers led by former Black Stars defender Lee Addy sent an SOS message pleading to be repatriated home.



The Ghana FA and the Sports Ministry came to their aid following their plea and according to reports gathered by GHANAsoccernet.com the players have been airlifted back home where they will begin their 14-day mandatory quarantine at the Ghanaman Soccer Center of Excellence at Prampram.



The players arrived at Lome, Togo by air where they were transported by bus to Prampram to begin the 14-day quarantine.



Ghana FA president Kurt Okraku in a post on social media has confirmed the arrival of the players.

"Stranded Ghanaian footballers including national star Lee Addy have been airlifted home today, after an SOS message. In all, 18 players and 12 others arrived at their quarantine base for Mandatory 14-day exercise.



Thanks to the staff of the FA, my colleague FA President in Ethiopia, our Sports Minister, Ministry of Foreign Affairs"...





