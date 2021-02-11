Ghana FA president renders apology to Real Tamale United

GFA President, Kurt E.S Okraku

Ghana Football Association President, Kurt Okraku has apologized to Division One side Real Tamale United (RTU) after some of its players and officials were assaulted in a league game on Sunday.

RTU played away to Nsuatreman FC in the National Division One League game at the Twumasi Sports Complex.



The game ended 1-1 with both sides sharing the spoils after regulation time.



RTU was brutally assaulted by the home fans with missiles thrown at them after the game had ended when they gathered at the centre of the pitch.



Some of the players and officials sustained various degrees of injuries after the assault.

The Ghana FA quickly banned the home venue of Nsuatreman FC after the incident and the matter referred to the Disciplinary Committee.



Making his first comment on the issue after the incident on Sunday, Ghana FA president Kurt Okraku has apologized to officials, players and fans of RTU.



"The FA is surprised by these incidents given that the various league centres have been quite smooth since the season began. I on behalf of the Association want to apologize to the RTU family since they have played a big part in the history of Ghana football, with some of the finest football administrators, managing the club," he said.