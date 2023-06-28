0
Ghana FA propose increment of filing fee for presidential elections position by 900%

Wed, 28 Jun 2023

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) seek to raise the filing fee for the position of GFA president from GHC 5,000 to GHC 50,000.

The decision, which was communicated to members on June 24, 2023, was attributed to the high costs associated with organising the elections.

The GFA will seek approval from Congress to implement the new nomination fee, which represents a significant increase over the GHC 5,000 fee charged by the previous administration in 2019 under the Normalisation Committee.

The Elections Committee proposed raising the nomination fee for the Executive Council. It was previously priced at GHC 2,500 but has now been raised to GHC 15,000.

Similarly, the Regional Football Association (RFA) nomination form will now cost GHC 10,000. Other positions within the GFA structure, such as the RFA slot on the Executive Council, District Chairman, and District Executive Council, will also see adjusted fees of GHC 5,000, GHC 1,000, and GHC 5,000, respectively.

