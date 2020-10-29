Ghana FA’s ‘Battle of the Stars’ game set for November 8

The game will feature both active and retired players of Ghana

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has announced that the Visit Ghana #Bringbackthelove football game, dubbed ‘Battle of the Stars’ will come off on November 8.

The match will be played at the Nduom Stadium in Elmina.



The game, that was initially scheduled for the Cape Coast Stadium on November 01, will feature both active and retired players of Ghana.



The Visit Ghana,#Bringbackthelove football tour, an initiative of the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA), the GFA and the Professional Footballers Association of Ghana (PFAG) with support from GTV Sports+, seeks to promote domestic and international tourism through football.

The GFA would use the game as a prelude to the 2020/2021 football season by setting in motion all match day COVID-19 protocols as set out by the GFA/CAF and FIFA.



The Ghana Premier League will kick off in two weeks’ time.