Sports News

Ghana FA sets coincidental CAS verdict date for mammoth Congress on September 1

26th Ordinary Session of Congress was initially billed to take place on Thursday, August 27

The Ghana Football Association has postponed the hugely anticipated 26th Ordinary session of Congress to September 1 - a date which coincides with verdict of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) involving Wilfred Osei Kwaku and the association.

The Congress has also been shifted from video conferencing to physical appearance at Covid-19 isolation centre, Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence, Prampram following easing of restrictions by the country's government.



The Ghana FA had original fixed Thursday August 27, 2020 to host the event but the Executive Council has moved the date forward to September 1.



"The 26th Ordinary Session of Congress was billed to take place on Thursday, August 27, 2020 via video conferencing but decision has been overturned following the lifting of restrictions on the number of people who can attend conferences subject to the maintenance of social distancing (etc) by His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo, President of Ghana in his 15th Update on Measures Taken Against the Spread of Coronavirus." a statement from the FA read.



Members of Congress will now get the chance to hold showdown discussion on key statutes reforms.



The new date makes for interesting reading with the Court of Arbitration for Sport expected to deliver a landmark verdict in a case between disqualified 2019 Ghana FA Presidential aspirant Wilfred Osei Kwaku and the association.



Palmer is seeking to overturn last years Ghana FA Presidential election after being disqualified.

The global tribunal body confirmed Tuesday, August 4 as the date to announce the verdict to bring to an end 11-month litigation which has far-reaching implication for the administration of football in the West African nation.



While several watchers had been keen on the much-awaited verdict, CAS swerved Ghanaians by refusing to release the final judgment on Tuesday after an initial postponement from July 17.



CAS will announce the decision whether to uphold Palmer's quest to annul the election and order for fresh polls to decide on a new President for the GFA or allow the status quo to remain on September 1.









Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.