Ghana FA to announce a foreign coach as new Technical Director next month

The GFA is on a hunt for a Technical Director for the senior national team

Graphic Sports has reported that the Ghana FA is set to announce an expatriate coach as its new Technical Director next month.

The Technical Director job became vacant following the exit of Coach Francis Oti Akenten in March this year. His tenure was not renewed by the FA when he was due for retirement.



The Ghana FA announced for interested applicants to apply for the job which according to sources six candidates were shortlisted for the top job.



The Selection Committee headed by the Ghana FA president Kurt Okraku have finally settled on a foreign coach to head the Technical Directorate and will be confirmed in August according to the source.

“I can tell you that the person is from Western Europe and I'm not going to mention his name. All I can tell you is that the FA will announce its decision in August”, the source stated.





