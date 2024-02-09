Ghana FA to build 40-bed accommodation facility in Prampram

This project is part of the GFA's broader commitment to upgrading the football infrastructure

Source: ghanasoccernet

Ghana Football Association President Kurt Okraku unveiled plans to enhance the Ghanaman Soccer Center of Excellence in Prampram during a Meet the Press event in Kumasi on Wednesday.

Among the developments, a significant highlight is the construction of a 40-bed accommodation facility, a pivotal step towards upgrading the centre to meet international standards.



Funded in part by the World Cup 2022 allocation from the government, the project aims to elevate the centre's infrastructure to accommodate various national teams and host matches.



"We are constructing flood lights on the AstroTurf in Prampram. Building a 40-bed accommodation facility, Top of range natural grass pitches and procurements of vehicles for regional blocs," Okraku elaborated on the multifaceted development plans.



The installation of floodlights on the AstroTurf and the procurement of vehicles for regional blocs are additional components of the comprehensive upgrade initiative.

These enhancements signify the GFA's commitment to bolstering football infrastructure and providing adequate facilities for training and matches.



Since its inception, the Ghanaman Soccer Center of Excellence has served as a pivotal training and camping base for several of Ghana's national teams.



With these planned improvements, the centre is poised to further solidify its role in nurturing and developing football talent while facilitating the growth of the sport at the national level.