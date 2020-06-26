Sports News

Ghana FA to receive $1.5M from FIFA COVID-19 relief fund

The Ghana Football Association is set to receive $1.5M grant from FIFA to help ease the financial challenges that have come up as a result of the Covid-19 outbreak.

The World football governing body is availing a total $1.5B to all member associations as the Covid-19 pandemic continues to bite hard at football.



Each FA will get $1.5M from the kitty, with $500k dedicated to women’s football. FAs can also access interest free loans from FIFA, up to 35% of their annual revenues.

The release of the money is set to financially cushion the various federations against challenges they might encounter as a result of the CoronaVirus bringing football activities to a standstill.

