Ghana FA to roll out Division One League highlights

The Ghana Football Association is set to roll out yet another mind-blowing highlight show, but this time, the show will be eye-popping moments of the Division One League.

The show will include goals and brilliant moments of players as well as spectacular saves of goalkeepers.



It will also include comments and views of trainers after games and reactions of fans.



This recent product of the FA, which adds up to the already existing lip-licking highlight shows of the Ghana Premier League and the Women’s Premier League is aimed at making the Division One League accessible to all.

It will also expose the quality of play and spectacular moments to many who do not get the benefit of watching games in that Division.



Watch how the Ghana FA is set to roll out the Highlight Show of the DOL:





