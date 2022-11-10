Ghana FA veep Mark Addo hopes efforts made will yield positive results for Black Stars

Ghana Football Association President, Mark Addo says the technical team of the Black Stars have been working tirelessly and hopes efforts made won’t go in vain.
The Black Stars is returning to the global showpiece after missing out in Russia 2018, where France emerged as winners.
Ghana has been housed in Group H against Portugal, Uruguay, and South Korea.
“They’ve been working since the day they were appointed. They’ve been working behind the scenes, they have been having meetings on weekly basis with the technical team and players. Trust me, you have no idea how much work is going on at this time”
“Let’s hope and pray that all the resources that we’ve put in, all the support we are putting in, all the countless hours of effort we’ve put in give us the results we want in Qatar”
Ghana will open their World Cup account against Portugal before taking on South Korea and Uruguay respectively.
