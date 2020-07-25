Sports News

Ghana FA working to secure football partner for women's league - Prosper Harrison Addo

Prosper Harrison Addo, Ghana FA General Secretary

Ghana FA General Secretary Prosper Harrison Addo has disclosed that plans are far advanced to secure a football partner for the women's league and other women's competition.

The FA signed a sponsorship deal with Macron Ghana to become the official match ball sponsor of three of its products Ghana Premier League, MTN FA Cup and Division One League on Wednesday at the FA headquarters in Accra.



The deal excluded the women's league and other competitions which have raised doubts about the commitment of Kurt Okraku’s administration in women’s football.



According to the General Secretary, there also plans to solely secure sponsorship for the other competitions especially the women's league.



“We have plans to cater for the women’s league, FA Cup and Division One League. Last season we provided balls to the women’s clubs and RFA’s. Engagements are going on and very soon we’ll come to the point where the women’s competitions will have their football partner. We are working really hard at that”, Prosper Harrison Addo told the media.











