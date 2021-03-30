Ghana FA yet to approve Len Clay stadium for Asante Kotoko

Len Clay Stadium

The Ghana Football Association is yet to approve Asante Kotoko’s request to adopt the Len Clay Sports Stadium as their home venue for the second round of the Ghana Premier League, according to a report by Finder Sports.

Reports went rife in the local media that Asante Kotoko have been given the green light to use the Len Clay Sports Stadium in Obuasi by the FA.



Asante Kotoko have been using the Accra Sports stadium for their games in the Ghana League due to ongoing renovation works at their traditional Kumasi stadium.



Kotoko have not hidden their desire to move to Obuasi which is closer to Kumasi and would make economic and business sense for them to play there.



Earlier this month their CEO told Adom TV the challenges that come with playing in Accra.



“The cost of playing in Accra is not easy and we are still engaging the Ghana Football Association,” he told Adom TV.

“We want to play in Obuasi or Tamale because we feel we can spread the love of the game by playing at those areas and so we are only calling on the FA to bear with us,” he added.



While they have communicated their desire to the FA, our sources say no approval has been given yet.



“Yes, they have sent a request but no decision has been taken on it yet. Disregard the news circulating that we have given the green light. The FA will communicate if any such decision is reached,” our source said.



Kotoko finished the first half of the season on the 4th position with 27 points, scoring 13 goals and conceded 7 goals.



The Porcupine Warriors will be hosted at the Nana Ameyaw Park by Elven Wonders in the matchday 18 games next weekend.