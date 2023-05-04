Ghana Football Awards set for fifth anniversary celebration

The Awards have been held every year since its inception in 2018

Source: Ghana Football Awards

Organizers of the prestigious Ghana Football Awards have announced a wide range of activities to celebrate its fifth anniversary.

Dubbed “The Festival of Football” for this fifth edition, the originators of the scheme, AE Media, says ‘this year’s edition of the Ghana Football Awards will be a celebration of Ghana’s rich football heritage.”



As part of the big celebration, a litany of exciting activities has been earmarked. They include a trophy tour in Accra and Kumasi, a football forum and a nominee announcement.



Reflecting on the progress of the awards scheme over the years, the Board Chairman of the scheme, Mr Karl Tufuoh, said he was proud of how far and how receptive Ghanaians have been towards the Awards.



“Five years may seem small but when I look at the progress that we have made with the Ghana Football Awards I can only be grateful. Obviously, as a human institution, there is always room for improvement and that is what we strive to do every year. The Board members have been incredible over the years. Their commitment and time are commendable and Ghanaians have also embraced the awards scheme very well. Before we started, there was no recognition for our players at home or abroad but now they have a scheme they can look forward to at the end of the season and be sure their efforts will be recognized”.



Over the last few years, the Ghana Football Awards has gained international appeal with the likes of Atletico Madrid FC, Chelsea FC and Bayern Munich, all endorsing it after Thomas Partey, Edouard Mendy and Sadio Mane won various awards in previous editions.

With no major football tournament during the end-of-season break, this year’s edition is expected to witness a high turnout from the sports and showbiz space.



The Ghana Football Awards has more than ten substantive awards categories and three special awards categories for which the Ghana Footballer of the Year remains the flagship award on the night.



France-based Alexandre Djiku is the reigning Ghana Footballer of the year. Previous winners of the Footballer of the Year category are; Thomas Partey (two times) and Andre Ayew.



The nominee announcement for the 2023 edition is set to come off in May while the main event will come off in June at a yet-to-be-named venue.



Established in 2018 to project Ghanaian football excellence and recognize Ghanaian footballers and other stakeholders for their achievements at home and around the globe, the Ghana Football Awards has become the most anticipated event on the football calendar.





The Awards have been held every year since its inception in 2018 with the exception of 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the restrictions imposed on citizens and event organisers at the time.



MultiMedia Ghana Limited, operators of Joy FM, Adom FM, Hitz FM, Nhyira FM and a host of other television and radio stations remains the official broadcast partner of the Ghana Football Awards.



