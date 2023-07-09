‘Ghana Football is planned to fail’ – Nii Lantey Vanderpuye

Former Minister for Sports, Nii Lantey Vanderpuye

Former Ghana Sports Minister Nii Lantey Vanderpuye is livid with the current state of Ghana football and where it’s heading to without signs of survival.

He believes things are not properly done in the country with football development and thinks the current state of Ghana football doesn’t speak good about the nation’s game.



According to him, the country seems to have planned to fail when it come to our Football and is worried about how the game is ran by the football people in the country.



“What do we see here? We wait until we have a tournament; we invite somebody here, we call somebody from here, put them together and play. We can never achieve results when we continue to do that. It’s like we plan to fail.”



“All the [English] Premier [League] clubs have junior levels – U21, U19 – playing in a league. So the system is built in a way there will always be an infusion of new, younger faces into the national sphere.

“What do we see here? We wait when we have a tournament; we invite somebody here, we call somebody from here, put them together and play. We can never achieve results when we continue to do that.



“It’s like we plan to fail,” Vanderpuye explained to Joy Sports.



“They used to have people like Calvert-Lewin, Foden and Greenwood – all these people were part of the team, but they’ve moved on.



“In the next four years, those playing in the U17 tournament will be there.”