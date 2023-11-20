Ghana Gas commissions modern Astro-turf in Tema West

Tema West Constituency Astro-turf

Source: Romeo Oduro

Ghana National Gas has given Sakumono in the Tema West Constituency a fully standardized modern Astro-turf.

This was commissioned by the gas company on Sunday, November 19. The project is expected to aid the youth, school children, and the community, as a whole, to develop their God-given talents in the area of football.



According to Fifa, although regulation football pitches can vary significantly in size, the world’s governing body recommends that senior pitches should measure 110 yards (100.6m) 8 X 70 yards (64m). The pitch is expected to be used by the school children during free hours but for serious competitions after school hours.



The Member of Parliament, Carlos Kingsley Ahenkorah, was full of praise for the gas company for turning an area that was a grassless park into a modern FIFA-standardized Astro-turf.



He emphasized the contribution of the current government to sports infrastructure development across the nation.



“I really thank everyone for supporting me, especially for leaving your busy schedules to come and support this noble cause which Hon. Carlos Kingsley Ahenkorah and Ghana Gas have done for the Sakumuno people and community,” he said.



“I give Ghana Gas big thanks for their kind gesture when the going got tougher [and] when I couldn’t continue further.

“Tell Dr. Ben Asante, Kennedy Agyapong, the board, together with my constituents we are grateful,” he reiterated.



“Secondly, I thank the chiefs, elders, and youth of Sakumono and this community for exercising patience. I deemed it fit to say thanks for your continuous belief in me as your Member of Parliament.”



According to the Member of Parliament, the park was closed to the public in 2018 due to its reconstruction.



The Member of Parliament revealed to the gathering that he spent about $100,000 to start the project but along the way, he could not continue due to lack of funds.



He said during the period of lack of funds, the children, youth, chiefs, and elders of the area “stood by me in all these years despite some agitations that arose due to the delay of the project”.



“The various government schools will be using the park for free during school hours but after that, monies will be charged, and that money will be used for the maintenance of the park for the future.

“A committee has been set to supervise the usage of the park. And the usual Sunday special will go ahead as planned which will not be charged by the committee.”



Ghana Gas’s Project Manager in charge of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Anyimah Edomgbole disclosed to the community Ghana Gas’ CSR contributions in the area of sports, education, health, and water and sanitation across the country.



“The vision and mission of the Chief Executive Officer Dr. Ben Asante and the company has been fulfilled today through your hardworking Member of Parliament Hon. Carlos Kingsley Ahenkorah by transforming this park into a modern Astro-turf,” he said.



The Sakumono Astro-turf is among the biggest astro-turf pitches in the Greater Accra Region. It will be hosting both Division One, and other lower division games as well as state functions.