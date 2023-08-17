Ghana Gas hands over new astro-turf to Abirem District

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia performing the kick off ceremony

Ghana National Gas Company over the weekend commissioned a newly constructed artificial turf at New Abirem in the Eastern Region.

The astroturf becomes the first in the Abirem District and was handed over in a ceremony presided over by the Vice President of the Republic, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.



New Abirem is a town in the Eastern Region of Ghana and the capital of the Birim North District.



The ceremony to hand over the AstroTurf attracted the Omanhene, Obrempong Akwasi Amo Kyeretwie I, his entourage, the District Chief Executive (DE), Hon. Remond Nana Damtey, Member of Parliament John Osei Frimpong, New Patriotic Party (NPP) faithfuls, the youth, community people and footballers.



Commissioning the Astro-turf, the Vice President was pleased that Ghana Gas has been able to give to the New Abirem township since the youth have a lot of footballing skills and he is confident they will utilize the facility well.



Omanhene Obrempong Akwasi Amo Kyeretwie I was grateful to the gas company for the standardized Astro-turf and said he is looking forward to having the whole place developed into a sports complex in the near future.



Ghana Gas is committed to the development of the Ghana especially in the area of education, health sports, and water and sanitation among the various communities.

The company’s Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Ben Asante, is determined to ensure that the company delivers on its mandate, which is providing assistance or help to the project-affected areas and the country at large.



“The people of Abirem are so excited with these new Astro-turf and we thank Ghana Gas for more in the near future,” one of the community leaders said.



“We have a lot of good footballers here in the community and this will sharpen our skills,” he exclaimed.



“I am of the view that the government should encourage all the energy sectors to at least have their imprint within the corridors of this country especially the mining companies within this country.”



Ghana Gas has vowed to continue to provide support and assistance within various communities in Ghana.



