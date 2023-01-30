Ghana Jiu Jitsu Federation Becomes 48th NSA Recognised Sports Body

NSA chief, Prof. Peter Twumasi presents certificate of recognition to the Ghana Jiu Jitsu Federation

Source: Dornu's Corner, contributor

It is official. The National Sports Authority (NSA) have approved the recognition of the Ghana Jiu Jitsu Federation (GJJF)as a bona-fide sports body charged with promotion and development of the combat sport in this country.

Having operated in Accra since 2017 and now having sprung up wings across Ghana, with 10 regional offices, the GJJF finally met the mandatory quota which previously prevented the NSA from sanctioning their hosting of an international event last year.



The GJJF can now start preparing to host the Open Africa championships featuring European, Asian, American and of course African countries after receiving a certificate of recognition from the NSA to become the 48th sanctioned sport association in this country.



“I’m very happy that after our hardwork did not end in vain and we have been given the nod to operate fully and organise the African championship,” said Master Maxwell Borketey Borquaye, President of Ghana Jiu Jitsu Federation.



“But we are not going to rest on our oars, this is the time we are going to work harder than before. We thank the NSA boss for helping and guiding us to attain all the requirements to successfully gain this certificate of recognition,” he added.



Prof. Peter Twumasi, Director-General of the National Sports Authority presented the certificate of recognition to Mr. Borquaye and other executives of the association at a short ceremony at the NSA offices at the Accra Sports Stadium on Wednesday.

He then hailed the impact of jiu jitsu, a self-defence sport within the martial arts genre, on not just the economy of Ghana when good athletes win laurels internationally, but also could come in handy for individuals especially the vulnerable in society like women and children to be able to defend themselves at all times.



“I must commend you for the good work you have done since starting with this association, we feel encouraged by your tenacity to succeed in the face of difficulties like not even getting the nod to host the Africa Open championship you had invested a lot in,” Prof. Twumasi said.



“Not only does your sport create employment opportunities for the youth but it can help teach some of our defenceless women and kids how to defend themselves from unexpected attacks. I think I would have to take you to my hometown to start teaching jiu jitsu,” the NSA boss added.



Also appreciative of the development is the GJJF 1st Vice President, Ade Sawyerr who is already plotting strategies to expand the sport even wider.

“We are most grateful that we have come this far, and our toils haven’t been in vain. We will make sure to spread jiu jutsu across all the regions of Ghana for this sport to become a household name,” Mr. Sawyerr said.



Not to be left out is the 2nd Vice President of GJJF, Evans Bernie-Johnson whose special appeal is to students and aspiring journalists to get trained with jiu jitsu skills which could come in handy in their line of work.



“It will be possible and it’s possible that we inculcate it into schools especially GIJ (Ghana Institute of Journalism) so that each and every journalist who graduates there will come out well equipped with self-defence skills,” he appealed.



“That way, whenever he or she is attacked on the work, reporting on the field, they can defend themselves and defend well,” Mr. Bernie-Johnson said.