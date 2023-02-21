Ghana Karate Do Federation elects new executives

The new leadership of the Ghana Karate Do Federation

Source: Raymond Ablorh, Contributor

Ghana Karate Do Federation has elected a new dynamic President, Mr Nathaniel Johnson to lead the Federation to and beyond the All Africa Games this year.

The leading Entrepreneur, Mr Johnson comes to his new position with infectious transformational energy and commitment to provide catalyst for the development of the lesser sport in the country.



"My vision is to make the Federation a leading sport association in Ghana and beyond. More importantly, I am most committed to helping develop the Asian sport in Ghana and Africa as a whole," Mr Johnson told the media after his election.



Delivering his first speech, Mr. Natheniel Johnson stated that his administration would not leave any loose end, "The task ahead is big. This is a call to duty, all hands on deck."



He emphasized that Karatakas have a great potential and a big role to play in the security of their communities and nation at large.



Asked if he will work with the outgoing executives, Mr. Johnson indicated that his role as President is first of all to unite all members of the Federation to foster growth. "The past Executive have been in office for 8 years, with that rich experience, every intelligent successor would bring them on board his administration to achieve the Federation's goals."



"My adminstrative will not throw away all plans of the old administration. We will continue plans already in place which, are to the benefit of the Federation". He stressed that his administration is all inclusive one.

Mr Johnson finally called on all Karatakas to give him the needed support to lead the Federation to success.



Established on 30th April, 1997 as the 26th Sporting Association under the National Sports Authority (NSA), the Ghana Karate-Do Federation has affiliations with Union of African Karate Federation (UFAK) and the World Karate Federation.



The GKF first outing competition same year the Federation Association inaugurated in 1997, participated in UFAK Zone 3 championship in Ivory Coast where it won 2 Gold, 4 Silver and 2 Bronze medals.



Since then, the GKF has participated in many international championships and the yearly UFAK Zone 3 championships with very impressive performances. It now has over 10,000 practitioners (karatekas) in various stages of growth across Ghana.



Per the constitution of the Federation, members elect new executives every four years which, they have done on 17th February, 2023 at the Media Centre of the Accra Sports Stadium to elect Mr Nathaniel Johnson as President, Sensei Isaac Amponsah as Vice President. The other executive members are Sensei Frank Danso Bekoe and Sensei Daniel Gyamfi.



Mr Melvin Brown, the immediate past President served for two consecutive terms. Before him, Mr Michael Nunoo, Lawyer Jude Adu-Amankwa and Rtd. Captain George all served as presidents of the Federation.