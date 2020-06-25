Sports News

Ghana League can't resume without government assistance - Liberty Professionals CEO

Linda Ansong, CEO of Liberty Professionals, said the government's financial support is key to restarting the suspended Ghana Premier League.

The GFA has been in discussions with the Government for a stimulus package to lessen the financial woes of local football teams.



Speaking to Class FM, Linda Ansong emphasized that she can’t see how the league will resume without the Government offering monetary backing to the local clubs.



“Personally, I think until we have the right, or he’s come up with a structured and proper plan that we are going to follow to enable us start football again without increasing the numbers of infections of this disease. And until the government comes in to support it financially, honestly, I don’t know how we can start football,”



“I’m also suffering because that’s my business and I want us to start again. But I also have to think about my supporters and my players. I’m not going to put my selfish needs ahead of the life and the healing of all these people. So personally, I want football back, but until we have the financial support from government,” she said.

Linda Ansong also shared the effect that the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic is having on the finances of Liberty Professionals.



“Financially, I think like every business, we have been impacted greatly, especially in football, where everything has been put on hold because you couldn’t even run. How do you run a football club from home? You can’t do anything,"



And so, I think it’s been greatly impacted, especially financially. No business is really happening. We’re just spending and spending, paying salaries, paying all our possible expenses, but no revenue is coming in,” she concluded.

