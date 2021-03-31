Ghana Month: Memorable moments in Ghana football since 2000

Accra Hearts of Oak CAF Champions League winning team

From club football to national teams, Ghana has chalked many successes in the past two decades.

In the early 2000s, Ghanaian clubs were on top of their game as they showcased their beautiful and impressive football throughout their journey on the African continent.



And with the national teams, the Black Satellites and the Black Stars of Ghana have all sold the name of Ghana globally with their achievement and record-breaking displays.



As we end the Ghana month celebration today March 31, 2021, GhanaWeb brings you some memorable moments in Ghana football since the start of the 21st century:



Accra Hearts of Oak 2000:



After failing to win the CAF Champions League in 1977 and 1979 under the chairmanship of Tommy Thompson, the Phobians in 2000 conquered the Africa continent with their famous "64 battalions".



The Phobians won their first-ever CAF Champions League in 2000 under coach Jones Cecil Attoquayefio after beating Esperance 3-1 on aggregate to win the continental showpiece.

Ismael Addo and Emmanuel Osei Kuffour scored the two goals as the 10-man Accra Hearts of Oak team beat Esperance de Tunis in their own backyard in the first half.



They eventually won the trophy after beating the Tunisians in the second-leg at the Accra Sports Stadium by a lone goal.



The Phobians also won the CAF Super Cup against Zamalek in Kumasi.



Accra Hearts of Oak 2004:



Having won the Ghana Premier League on six consecutive seasons, Accra Hearts of Oak got the "envious" bragging rights over their arch-rivals after beating Asante Kotoko to win the CAF Confederation Cup.



Ghanaian football fans and stakeholders were in a happy mood after seeing the maiden edition of the CAF Confederation Cup final featured Accra Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko.

Having played a 1-1 draw in both legs, the Phobians won their major Africa inter-club competitions with an 8-7 penalties victory with the Porcupine Warriors.



Black Stars 2006:



One of the happiest days in the sporting lives of Ghanaians was in 2006 when Stephen Appiah led Black Stars qualified for the FIFA World Cup in Germany.



Ghana didn't only add up to the numbers in the 2006 FIFA World Cup but went further to progress to the knockout phase after progressing from Group E alongside eventual winners Italy.



Despite being eliminated from the knockout phased by Ronaldinho's Brazil 3-0, Ghanaians were happy to have partaken part in the world's biggest football competitions.



The fastest goal in the tournament was scored by Ghana's Asamoah Gyan in the game against Petr Čech'S Czech Republic.

Black Satellites 2009:



History was made by the Black Satellites of Ghana after the team under Sellas Tetteh won the U-20 FIFA World Cup in Egypt.



Ghana beat Brazil in the final on penalties to become the first African Country to archive that feat.



Emmanuel Agyeman-Badu's last penalty kick won the trophy for Ghana following Brazil's inability to capitalize on Jonathan Mensah's penalty miss.



Black Stars 2010:



Ghana finally joined the table of African men at the World stage with their quarter-final appearance at the 2010 FIFA World Cup.

The Black Stars became the third Africa Country to play in the quarter-final phase of the World Cup after Cameroon and the Teranga Lions of Senegal.



The happiest mood of Ghanaians was cut short by Luiz Suarez's last-minute handball and Asamoah Gyan's failure to convert the awarded penalty.



The Black Stars eventually lost on penalties to Uruguay.