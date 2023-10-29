Ghana National Supporters Union donates to victims of dam spillage

One Man Supporter presenting the items

The Ghana National Supporters Union (GHANSU) have answered calls for support for the victims of the Akosombo Dam spillage.

Led by the founding president, Abraham Boakye alias One Man Supporter, scores of supporters visited the Mepe relief center to present items of various kinds to the community.



Among the items donated are used clothes, bedsheets, bags, bags and boxes of water, toiletries, sanitary materials, and assorted food items.



Speaking to the press on the sidelines of the donation, One Man Supporter, the celebrated Ghanaian football supporter disclosed that his outfit felt compelled to support the victims after learning of the destruction caused by the spillage of the dam.



One Man Supporter noted that as supporters, some of whom hail from the Volta Region, it was imperative that they showed love to their fellow humans who are in this troubling situation.

He also appealed to corporate agencies and benevolent Ghanaians to continue to show maximum love and support to the people.



He appealed that love can be demonstrated through the presentation of second clothes, blankets, and food items among other things.



The Mankralo of the Mepe Traditional Council expressed his profound gratitude to One Man Supporter and Ghana National Supporters Union for the donation.



While commending them for the gesture, the Mankralo also appealed to Ghanaians to continue their support of his embattled community.