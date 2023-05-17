Ghana Olympic Committee Congress affirms Herbert Mensah-led leadership of Ghana Rugby

GOC President Ben Nunoo Mensah

The current leadership of the Ghana Rugby Union led by Herbert Mensah was affirmed by the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) Congress held on Saturday April 29 2023 by a majority decision emphasizing the spirit of the GOC Constitution that does not allow the body to recognize more than one National Federation for each sport governed by an International Federation.

This affirmation comes as a result of long-standing governance issues within the Ghana Rugby football Union that has resulted in litigation in court with a different group claiming to be in charge of Ghana Rugby rather than the elected leadership.



The GOC Congress is an annual general meeting of all national federations, Olympic and non-Olympic sports who are members of the Olympic Committee.



The GOC Congress is the highest decision-making body of members made up of all national federations including Rugby.



The Herbert Mensah led leadership which has supervised and governed the sport in Ghana for several years is the only leadership recognized by Rugby Africa, the continental governing body of the game since 2016.



Mr Herbert Mensah was recently elected President of Rugby Africa - emphasizing his leadership qualities as an astute sports administrator on the continent.

In consonance with Article 4, section 4 of the GOC Constitution which states, "The GOC shall not recognize more than one National Federation for each sport governed by its International Federation."



This clause makes it clear that when there are governance issues arising within any national federation leading to splinter groups, the GOC can only acknowledge and work with the one leadership that has the endorsement of the International Federation and not any other non-recognized group that perpetuates itself as such.



The long overdue GOC affirmation of the Herbert Mensah led Ghana Rugby Union puts to rest questions of who is legitimate to represent Ghana Rugby Union in all matters relating to the National Federation at the GOC and all other levels.



The GOC Congres held that it does not have the power to regulate the internal matters of Ghana rugby and urged the leadership of Ghana Rugby to look into bringing all paid-up Union members together for the sport's benefit.



The Ghana Rugby Football Union was represented at the GOC congress by Ms Rafatu Inusah and Mr Percy Christian Adamson