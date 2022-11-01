Ghana Open 2022 tees off tomorrow at Damang.

Over 140 golfers will participate in the tournament

Source: Nana Prempeh, Contributor

The much-anticipated 2022 Ghana Open Golf Championship finally tees off on Wednesday, November 2, at the Damang Golf Course, in the Western Region.

Speaking to Nana Prempeh on Global Sports Preview on Power Fm 97.9, GGA president Mike Aggrey revealed the four-day event will feature 90 amateurs and 50 professionals making it a total of 140 golfers drawn from10 clubs across Ghana.



The 140 golfers will be participating in various categories such as the professional, Scratch event, both male and Female, seniors, and juniors.



The prize package for the professionals is GHC 50,000.00 as Ghana Golfers Association President Mike Aggrey said: ‘ we were looking at GH 100.000 but



there was not enough sponsorship so we couldn’t increase the money for the professionals that’s why we pegged it at 50,000.00 whiles glittering trophies available to be won by amateurs who will excel.



When asked how he anticipates this year’s Ghana open Championship because it will be his last as Ghana Golf Association president, Mr. Mike Aggrey hinted that:

‘I think it is the best event on the calendar of golf in Ghana. But the timing and grounds are really hard for the golfers looking at the location of the championship is a bit far but golfers like their golf game so they will turn up.



‘I’m really happy that we have had 140 people [Golfers] to participate and I’m sure we will see the best from them,’ he added.



The Ghana Open champions will tee off on 2nd November 2022 and end on November 5.



Zen Petroleum, Tang Palace, Rocksure, GGBL,Old Mutual, Ghandour Cosmetics, Strategic Security Systems and South Africa Airways are sponsors supporting Ghana Golf Association to put together this year's event