Ghana Player Ratings: How Black Stars fared against South Africa

The Black Stars of Ghana

Goal looks at the performances of Charles Akonnor's men in Thursday's draw with South Africa in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers

Razak Abalora – 5/10



It certainly wasn't Abalora's day, as the Asante Kotoko goalkeeper failed to show enough composure and control on the day.



Produced a great save to deny South Africa in the first half but will have club mate Ismail Abdul Ganiyu to thank for saving his blushes with a crucial clearance after he saved a shot right back on towards goal and into the path of a South African attacker.



Also looked too easily beaten by Percy Tau’s strike for Bafana’s goal.



Benson Anang – 7/10



In a game where most of Ghana’s men were conservative in approach, the 20-year-old right-back was not scared to bomb forward on the right while also taking care of his defensive duties.



One of his adventurous runs picked out Mohammed Kudus for Ghana’s goal.



Baba Rahman – 4/10



It could easily pass for one of his worst performances in a Ghana shirt, if not his worst, as the Chelsea loanee failed to match the pace of the game.

He made it easy for Percy Tau to attack down the right, was caught out of position one too many times, one instance leading to South Africa’s goal.



He was terrible with his final delivery whenever he surged forward.



Nicholas Opoku – 5/10



The Amiens defender failed to organize his defence as it was caught open on the break, leading to South Africa’s goal.



As the more senior of the centre-back pair, a lot more was expected from him. Did little to help play build-up from the back.



Ismail Abdul Ganiyu – 5/10



It was a decent performance for the Asante Kotoko centre-back who was handed his debut by coach CK Akonnor.



Was nowhere to provide cover and support as the Black Stars defence was caught open on the way to conceding.



Produced a crucial clearance in the 80th minute to deny South Africa following a poor save by Abalora.

Mubarak Wakaso – 6/10



A poor first half by the China-based man but he certainly showed up more after the break.



Failed to make the right decisions in picking the right spaces to be able to receive the ball from the back and connect to the attack, allowing the South Africans to run riot in midfield, especially during the first half.



Showed a bit more presence in the second half.



Afriyie Acquah – 6/10



The Yeni Malatysapor man, like double-pivot partner Wakaso, was guilty of struggling to pick the right spaces to connect the defence to attack and did not make himself a useful outlet in build-up play or when progressing the ball.



Looked heavy and exhausted early in the second half but put his body on the line in key moments.



Mohammed Kudus – 8/10



In the first half where the Ghana team performed underwhelmingly, Kudus showed himself to be a bright spot, particularly when on the ball.

After the interval, he continued his brilliance with a fine goal to put Ghana in front in the 48th minute.



Provided a spark of creativity in the middle and was a delight in progressing the ball with a neat burst, sometimes effortlessly.



Could have connected better with Acquah and Wakaso in the first half.



Emmanuel Gyasi – 5/10



Born to Ghanaian parents in Italy, the 27-year-old looked like the type who found the pace of the game and its physicality too tough.



Provided little support in defence on the right and certainly did not do any better in his main role at a right attacking winger.



Kwame Opoku – 4/10



Called up for the first time, the attacker is confirmed to go full circle against Bafana Bafana, having been named in CK Akonnor's Ghana line-up.



Caleb Ekuban – 6/10

The Trabzonspor forward held his own as the lone striker against a very physical South African defence.



He worked very hard for the team, although he could certainly have done better holding up play in key moments to allow his teammates into the action.



Osman Bukari – 5/10



Replaced Opoku down the left at half-time but failed to make any significant contribution to the game.



Looked unsettled during his time on the pitch but put in a defensive shift in key moments.



Emmanuel Lomotey – 5/10



Came on for Caleb Ekuban in the 73rd minute but did little to influence the game.



Emmanuel Boateng - Not rated



Came on for Emmanuel Gyasi just a minute before full-time.