Ghana Premer League will get huge sponsorships with Asamoah Gyan - Yahaya Mohammed

Black Stars striker, Asamoah Gyan

Aduana Stars forward, Yahaya Mohammed has said that the return of Ghanaian players abroad to play in the local league will help boost the image of the Ghana Premier League.

In the past weeks, Ghana's all-time leading scorer Asamoah Gyan has been linked with a move to Ghanaian giants Asante Kotoko whilst Sulley Muntari was linked to Accra Hearts of Oak SC.



According to Yahaya Mohammed, the Ghana Premier League will be able to attract a lot of sponsors if these two top stars and others decide to play in the domestic league before they retire.



"It’ll help the Ghana league in diverse ways. Why can’t Gyan play in the local league if players like Kaka and Ronaldinho went home to play in the Brazilian league? Their presence will help in the acquisition of sponsorships,” He told Kumasi-based Hello FM.



“I can tell you that the day Asamoah Gyan will sign for a local club, the following week, we’ll get a huge sponsorship for the league."

“Look at where Gyan has reached in his football career but you will see someone insulting him. It’s time the supporters comport themselves."



“The insult should be in a professional way. We should educate the fans in order to have most of the old players in our league."



“It will make the league exciting and easy to get sponsorship as well. At the long round, everyone including the fans will benefit," he added.