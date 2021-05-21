Ghana Premier League: Asante Kotoko to lock horns with WAFA in matchday 26

Asante Kotoko are top of the GPL table

Asante Kotoko aim to maintain their grip on the top of the league table as they welcome WAFA to the Accra Sports stadium on Saturday.

The Porcupine Warriors have been excellent in the competition thus far, leading the pack with 45 points after 25 games. They have also won three of their last five league games (W3 D1 L1), an excellent run of form as the season gradually approaches its end.



WAFA have also been excellent recently and could cause a huge problem for the Kumasi-based giants. They have won four of their last five including impressive away victories over Medeama SC and Berekum Chelsea. WAFA are currently 8th on the log with 38 points.

The two teams have recorded one win apiece in their last five meetings. It will certainly be a fixture to keep an eye on and will be important for both teams to grab a victory.