Ghana Premier League: CK Akonnor advises Asante Kotoko ahead of new season

Former Asante Kotoko head coach Charles Kwabla Akonnor

Former Asante Kotoko head coach Charles Kwabla Akonnor has emphasised the necessity of thorough upgrades to every facet of the organisation in order to bring back its glory days.

The Porcupine Warriors failed to defend the Ghana Premier League title and were also unable to win the MTN FA Cup to get a representation in Africa.



Asante Kotoko has now re-appointed Prosper Ogum as their head caoch and they are currently engaged in preseason preparations in Beposo ahead of the new season.

“I think they need to look at themselves and see, where are we now and what we have to do to improve the squad and also to improve our game and also be known as it were some years back," C. K Akonnor told Radio Gold.



He added,“The likes of Abdul Razak, Papa Arko, I think they won the champions league and this is missing and this is what they need to look at and work on it.”