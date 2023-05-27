Ghana Premier League: GFA DC dismisses Great Olympics' protest against Tamale City FC

File photo

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) Disciplinary Committee has ruled in favor of Tamale City FC in the protest case filed against them by Accra Great Olympics FC.

The protest case was related to their 1-1 draw Ghana Premier League matchday 27 game, which took place at the WAFA Park in Sogakope.



The Disciplinary Committee stated that the violation in question was not covered under the GFA Premier League Regulations.

Instead, it fell under the purview of the GFA Club Licensing Regulations and the GFA Club Licensing Book of Sanctions. Based on these provisions, a fine of GHc20,000 has been imposed on Tamale City FC.



The fine has been levied against the club due to their failure to appoint a Head Coach within the 30-day grace period granted to them. Tamale City FC are now required to promptly appoint a new head coach to replace Coach Walid Mohammed, who had to leave the country for medical reasons.